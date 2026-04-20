Popular restaurant The Grand House has reopened in a new location this month and has already been busy with customers following its closure late last year.
Fans of the Asian-inspired eatery, previously based on North Quay in Douglas, were left disappointed in December when the team announced it would close temporarily ahead of a planned move.
At the time, the business thanked its landlord for ongoing support and expressed gratitude to customers for their loyalty over the years.
The restaurant has now reopened on Bucks Road in the capital, marking a new chapter for the well-known dining spot.
In a post shared earlier this month, the team confirmed the reopening date, saying: ‘We’re happy to share that we’ll be opening our doors on April 10.
‘We’ll be open daily from 12-9 and would love to welcome you in.
‘This space has been a quiet labour of love, and we’re grateful for the chance to share it with you.
‘Thank you for all the kindness and support, we really appreciate it.
‘Hope to see you soon.’
Since reopening, the restaurant has proved popular with diners, with strong demand reported in its first weeks back in business.
Many customers have expressed their delight at its return on social media.
One wrote: ‘We really missed it when it closed, it’s great to have it back, and the food is just as good as ever.’
Another added: ‘It’s one of our favourite spots in Douglas, so we were gutted when it shut. We’ve already been back twice since it reopened.’