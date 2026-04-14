Travelodge has been granted planning permission for new signage at what will be its first hotel on the Isle of Man.
The chain submitted an application earlier this year for signage at the hotel, which is currently under construction at Villiers Square on Fort Street in Douglas city centre.
Planning approval for the wider development was granted in November 2024. The hotel will feature 80 rooms, along with an on-site restaurant and ‘85 Bar Cafe’. The overall scheme also includes two Grade A office buildings.
Although construction work is expected to continue into 2026, the hotel is not anticipated to open until spring 2027.
The latest application permits a range of external signage, including two sets of illuminated individual letters and logos, five illuminated fascia signs and one illuminated freestanding totem sign.