The island has recorded its first calf registration using a newly introduced online identification and traceability platform - marking an early milestone in the rollout programme.
Put together by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, the system allows farmers to register cattle births, deaths and movements more quickly, replacing technology that had been used for several decades across the island.
The Isle of Man Electronic Identification System, known as IoMEID, forms part of DEFA’s plan to deliver a reliable service that meets legal requirements, supports food safety, limits disease risks and maintains trade with other jurisdictions.
The first calf to be registered using the new system was at Ballabunt Farm in Braddan.
Richard Creer, who registered the calf, commented: ‘I really like it. It’s so easy to use and a real improvement for farmers going forward. If I can use it, anyone can!’
Cattle identification and traceability is a legal requirement in the Isle of Man as well as in the UK and European Union.
After registration, each calf receives a passport linked to a unique identification number shown on its ear tags. The passports have been redesigned during the project to simplify processing for livestock keepers and departmental staff members.
The island’s chief veterinary officer Dr Amy Beckett said: ‘I want to thank the team who have worked so hard over the past five years to bring this to fruition.
‘Our farming community relies on a robust and efficient system to meet their legal obligations, and this investment reflects our commitment to providing modern, functional services that make their lives easier.’
The Department has hosted more than 100 local farmers at engagement events and workshops to talk them through the new system.
Farmers can access the new system via https://www.iomeid.com/ or contact DEFA’s animal health team for further information.