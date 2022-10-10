Popular cafe closes permanently
A Laxey hospitality business has shut its doors.
Laxey Kitchen, known for its vegan food, announced at the weekend it would be permanently closing down.
It was run by Lisa and Martin MacKenzie, who said: ‘All good things must come to an end, and Laxey Kitchen is no exception. It’s with a heavy heart that I need to let you know that we’ve just closed our doors for the final time.
‘We’ve had a blast! What started as a hobby food blog turned into something utterly beautiful.
‘From delivering gorgeous vegan food and cakes to your doors during the lockdowns to getting the keys to our lovely cafe in Laxey village and turning what was a vintage butchers shop into a beautiful space for you all to enjoy.
‘Opening a niche business in a tiny village, in a former butchers shop in the middle of a pandemic was always going to be a challenge but I think we smashed it!
‘The days when we had a queue stretching out onto the square totally blew our minds.
‘Thank you to our amazing team who have helped us and to our fab local suppliers and our wonderful landlord for all of the kindness, support and amazing local products, but it’s now time for us to bow out.’
Anyone with unused vouchers should contact Lisa and Martin as they will be honoured by their other business.
