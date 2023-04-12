It will start a tender exercise, which means prepare the contract documents and invite selected suppliers to tender, negotiate or participate in dialogue.
The contract is for a fixed period, until March 31, 2025, with the option to extend it for one year.
A spokesperson for the Post Office said: ‘The current sub postmaster has given Isle of Man Post Office notice to terminate the contract for service.
‘The Post Office is seeking to maintain counter, postal and bill payment services in this area through the provision of a counter and/or a parcel collection point.’
Its preferred outcome would be to select a single preferred supplier covering both the counter and parcel collection services.
The location of the sub post office will be subject to whoever takes over.
However, consideration will be given to submissions from interested parties who could provide one or more of the services advertised.
Stu Peters MHK, chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, said: ‘On behalf of the board, I would like to thank the outgoing sub postmaster for the services he has provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for the past 19 years.’
The closing date for expressing an interest is noon on Friday, April 28.
The news comes after several postmasters across the island have quit in recent months.