From March 2, Ellan Vannin Fuels on Main Road in the village will be providing counter services as well as a parcel collection service.
Initially the opening hours will be 10am to 4pm on Monday to Friday and 10am to noon on Saturday while training is undertaken and, from the week beginning March 13, 9am to 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday, with parcel collection services available at all times when EVF’s main facilities are open.
Stu Peters MHK, chairman of the Post Office, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome EVF as the new provider in Kirk Michael and hope the residents will welcome the return of a postal counter, as well a parcel collection service, to the village.
‘The location offers extended opening hours, improved parking facilities and good levels of accessibility. We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while the procurement exercise was undertaken.’
The Post Office thanked Ballaugh post office which, after Kirk Michael’s old post office shut, operated extended opening hours for customers who previously accessed postal services in Kirk Michael. These extended hours will cease from March 31.
Any MiCard customers who switched collection of their benefits and pensions to an alternative post office during the interim period, can now if they wish choose to collect from EVF in Kirk Michael.
Any MiCard customers wishing to change should contact the social security division on 685176.