Wealth management firm, Abacus Trust Group, has promoted one of its staff and made two new appointments within its Douglas office.
Danielle Staub has been promoted to company and trust administrator, while Graham Clague has joined the company as a senior trust manager and Philip Scaddan has been made facilities administrator
During his career, Graham has acquired in-depth industry knowledge of the commercial real estate, shipping, and superyacht sectors, managing yachts for high-net-worth clients, overseeing all aspects of ownership, management, refit projects as well as charter and crewing services.
Philip will now be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the office by managing and tracking maintenance activities and coordinating with external service providers.
A spokesperson for the Circular Road firm said: ‘With a great deal of experience in building operations and workplace management, Philip is well-versed in health and safety regulations and will contribute to the ongoing development of safety protocols and risk assessments.’
Group managing director Kevin Loundes added: ‘Danielle should be congratulated for her hard work and commitment, and we are all delighted to welcome Graham and Philip.
‘They are both very knowledgeable in their fields and will help drive our ongoing plans to strengthen and grow our business.’
