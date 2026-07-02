An island-based trust and corporate services provider has made a series of promotions and appointments within its Douglas office, including to its board.
Boston Multi Family Office says the moves reinforce the firm's commitment to developing talent, recognising achievement and strengthening leadership across the group.
Linda Graham has been promoted to assistant manager within the firm’s business development team.
A spokesperson for the Hill Street-based company added: ‘Since joining Boston as part of the IQE acquisition in 2020, Linda has played a pivotal role in delivering an exceptional client onboarding experience while supporting the firm's continued growth.
‘Her dedication and expertise have made her an invaluable member of the Isle of Man team.’
Also within the business development team, Georgia Mathieson-Nelson has been promoted to senior administrator.
The spokesperson said: ‘Having joined Boston in July 2025, Georgia has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, providing essential support to the team and playing a key role in supporting the company’s growth.’
Anya Dawson has been promoted to client relationship administrator.
Speaking about her promotion, the spokesperson said: ‘Since joining Boston in February last year as a trainee client relationship administrator, Anya has provided outstanding support to the client relationship team, helping to ensure the seamless delivery of services and maintaining the high standards expected by Boston's clients.’
The firm has also made two, what it describes as, key appointments to its Isle of Man board of directors.
Paul Healey and Helen Hall have been appointed as directors of the Douglas office.
Paul joined Boston in 2024, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the firm.
He acts as lead to a number of trusts and companies, providing strategic direction and supporting the wider team with his expertise.
Helen joined Boston as part of the IQE acquisition in 2020.
Prior to her appointment, she served as head of the fiduciary team and company secretary of Boston Limited.
Talking about their appointments, the spokesperson said: ‘Both Paul and Helen have become integral members of the Isle of Man office and these appointments reflect Boston’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership structure and ensuring its boards are supported by highly experienced and capable professionals.’
Commenting on the promotions and appointments, managing director of the Isle of Man office Sarah Ingrassia said: ‘These promotions and appointments recognise the outstanding contributions of Linda, Georgia, Anya, Helen and Paul.
‘We are proud to celebrate their achievements, which reflect the depth of talent across our organisation and our ongoing commitment to developing our people and strengthening our leadership.’
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