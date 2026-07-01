Tonight (Thursday)

- SoundCheck takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Clypse at Motor Isle, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Shay Marsden at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 3.15pm.

- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Metallic-Her at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin, 4pm to 8pm.

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.

- Karaoke night at the Haven, Port Erin, from 9pm.

- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Monday (Tynwald Day)

- Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 12pm to 5pm.

Tuesday

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.