Tonight (Thursday)
- SoundCheck takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Clypse at Motor Isle, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Shay Marsden at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 3.15pm.
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Metallic-Her at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin, 4pm to 8pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.
- Karaoke night at the Haven, Port Erin, from 9pm.
- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Monday (Tynwald Day)
- Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 12pm to 5pm.
Tuesday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.