Hosted by Kensington Arts on Saturday, August 1, the one-off Mockumentary Filmmaking Workshop will give participants the opportunity to explore documentary-style filmmaking, improvisation and comedy while working together to produce an original short mockumentary.
Pinter and Owen are visiting the Isle of Man as part of Celtic Gathering Isle of Man – Yn Chruinnaght and will lead the workshop before returning to Wales, making it a rare opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to learn from the pair.
Tickets cost £10. Further information and booking details are available on the Kensington Arts website.