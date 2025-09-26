PwC Isle of Man has promoted Mark Lilleyman to the position of partner.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm that provides audit, assurance, tax and actuarial services said: ‘This move strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted leadership and distinctive outcomes for our clients and people.
‘Approaching 20 years of experience at PwC Isle of Man, Mark has been a key contributor to the growth and success of the firm’s assurance practice.
‘In his new role, he will work closely with the leadership team to shape the firm’s strategic direction, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.’
Nick Halsall, the territory senior partner at PwC Isle of Man commented: ‘We are proud to promote Mark to partner, recognising his continuous dedication and alignment with our PwC values.
‘Mark consistently demonstrates collaborative leadership, positively impacting our clients and supporting his colleagues.
‘We are excited to see his ongoing impact and growth in shaping our future.’
Mark started his career with PwC in the Isle of Man as a trainee auditor, moving through management grades to director before his partner promotion.
The Douglas-based business say he will: ‘Oversee a varied audit portfolio, encompassing significant and complex multinational engagements in the financial service and technology sectors, as well as various other industries.
‘His relationships with other PwC network firms enhances the quality and delivery of our services to local clients.’
Reflecting on his new role, Mark said: ‘I am honoured to step into the role of partner and look forward to strengthening my connections with our talented team and valued clients.
‘I am committed to leveraging our collective experience, capabilities, and technology to ensure mutual success in today’s evolving and challenging landscape.’