Ramsey Park Hotel’s new chef says he wants to use the best Manx produce.
The hotel says Lesley Jacobs’ philosophy centres on delivering ‘substantial and well-balanced meals using classic combinations and flavours that look good and elevate guests’ experience’.
He joins the hotel having spent nearly three decades working as a qualified chef, a hospitality management trainer, assessor and moderator, and an MBA holder in general management.
He emphasises the importance of development, training, and management of staff to ensure customer needs are met.
Mr Jacobs was an integral member of his native South Africa’s National Culinary Olympics management team and has been actively involved in the South African Chefs Association throughout his career.
Recently, he has held positions as a national board member and director in charge of education and competitions, perfectly complimenting his accreditation from the World Chefs Association as a continental competitions judge.
‘The international arena of judging is a brilliant learning ground and has allowed me to stay abreast of the latest trends and changes diner requirements, as well as introducing me to new equipment, produce and other foody things that make for impactful and memorable dining,’ he said.
‘It is exciting to be bringing this blend of inspirations to the beautiful backdrop of Ramsey Park Hotel and the Isle of Man.
‘The food philosophy at the Lake View Restaurant aligns with my own, and I look forward to working with the existing kitchen team to continue to serve homemade, simple, seasonal food that makes the most of the fresh, local Manx produce.’
Ramsey Park Hotel, part Classic Lodges’ nationwide collection of exclusive hotels, is next to Mooragh Lake with views over the sea towards Cumbria.
Its Lake View Restaurant serves bistro-style lunches and dinners, and snacks are also available in the Piano Bar.