Trust and corporate service provider Charterhouse Lombard recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The Ramsey-based firm has grown to a more than 30-strong team at its headquarters in the island and has also establish an office in Dubai, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The St Paul’s Square business offers corporate services, trustee services, family office, philanthropic structures, property portfolio management and administration, as well as relocation and visa services.
Speaking about the firm’s longevity and success a spokesperson said: ‘Driving the company’s operational excellence are its guiding principles – independence, bespoke service and delivering long-term value – all underpinned by its trusted reputation and longstanding, often multigenerational, client relationships across multiple jurisdictions.
‘Whether private clients, family offices, trusts or corporate entities, they all value Charterhouse Lombard’s dedication to listening then responding to their needs with bespoke solutions, integrity, discretion, attention to detail and consummate professionalism.’
Charterhouse Lombard also puts it continued success down to it professional team, short reporting lines and its focus on nurturing talent and leadership continuity.
The spokesperson continued ‘Charterhouse Lombard’s commitment to its clients and its people is matched by its commitment to and support of the local community.
‘This is integral to its culture. In the Isle of Man, for example, it was one of the sponsors of the KMPG Prom Relay in support of Manx Breast Cancer Support Group in July. The company is also a long-standing supporter of Ramsey Youth Centre and Old Boys, and has sponsored the players’ sports kit for many years.’
Director and founder David Dean said: ‘Thirty years ago it was our mission to form a company that would be distinguished by its independence and integrity – a business that would have the client at the very heart of all that it did.
‘I am enormously proud that, three decades on, Charterhouse Lombard is staying true to its roots and values, and we will always remain privately owned and privately funded.’
Group chief executive Jessica Coutts added: ‘I share David’s pride in the milestone that Charterhouse Lombard has achieved.
‘Our commitment to operational excellence and bringing our core values to life remains undimmed.
‘Despite the challenges of an increasingly competitive business landscape Charterhouse Lombard has always stayed true to its founding principles.
‘Equally, though, we have been swift to embrace change, harness innovation, develop and expand our portfolio of services and, importantly, to be sensitive and add value to clients’ aspirations and goals. Our strategy is clear.
‘We are pledged to maintain our business momentum and our drive for measured growth. We believe this to be not only a firm foundation on which to build the business but also genuine cause for celebration in this, our 30th anniversary year.’
