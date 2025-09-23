In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us how the Arts Council has been celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer.
This year marks the Isle of Man Arts Council’s 60th anniversary, and our Extraordinary Events series is proving to be just that - extraordinary in every sense of the word.
As summer draws to a close, it’s a joy to look back on the unforgettable experiences we’ve helped bring to the island’s creative community over the past month.
Early September saw the Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) take over the gardens of Government House for a magical, 1980s-themed promenade production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
With three sold-out performances, the show was a riot of colour, music, and energy. Shakespeare’s most popular comedy was transformed by the talented local cast and crew, who breathed new life into this classic under open skies.
Three sold-out performances drew rave reviews and left audiences enchanted, proving that classic stories are anything but old-fashioned when reimagined by local talent.
But the celebration didn’t stop there. As part of the ongoing Extraordinary Events programme, Waves of Wonder brought internationally acclaimed act Portico Quartet to the island for a one-night-only performance at King’s Court Theatre in Castletown.
Known for their mesmerising blend of jazz, electronic, and world music, Portico Quartet dazzled a packed audience with a spellbinding show that proved the island’s appetite for bold, world-class music experiences is as strong as ever.
These events, and those still to come, are testament to what’s possible when creativity and collaboration are invested in.
The Extraordinary Events series is about more than just big names or sold-out nights, it’s about igniting curiosity, bringing the community together, and celebrating the richness of the island’s arts scene.
The Arts Council’s own ‘Extraordinary Event’ came to life in mid-September, when chart-topping singer, actor, and activist Paloma Faith lit up the Gaiety Theatre as the guest for this year’s Annual Lecture.
Paloma’s candid conversation touched on everything from motherhood and fame to activism and neurodivergence, leaving the audience inspired and energised.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘Our 60th anniversary is a celebration not only of our island’s creative past, but also of the vibrant, daring work happening right now.
‘Extraordinary Events are about sparking wonder, welcoming new audiences, and supporting Manx creativity in all its forms. We’re proud to see so many people coming together to make these moments truly unforgettable.’
And we’re not done yet - this November, the Smile of Mann Comedy Festival launch will bring laughter to the island in anticipation of the full festival next year, followed shortly after by a riotous, interactive live shadowcast cabaret performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Another highlight still to come is the ongoing ‘60 over 60: Faces of Mann’ project by Debra Tracey-Carney of Isle Be Creative, a portrait celebration honouring 60 inspirational islanders over the age of 60.
These events promise to close the Council’s anniversary programme with plenty of sparkle and even a few surprises.