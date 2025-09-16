When most people think of saving a language, they probably picture dusty old books or classroom lessons. But for Dr Erin McNulty, it looks more like international conferences, cutting-edge tech projects, and finding new ways to make Manx matter in today’s world.
That’s exactly why she’s been named a winner in the Gef 30 Under 30 Achievement category, supported by Capital International. Organised by Isle of Man Today’s online sister brand Gef.im, the Gef 30 Under 30 Awards is a campaign that celebrates 30 young people in the Isle of Man who are making a positive impact through their talent, innovation and contribution to the community.
Back in 2020, Erin landed a funded PhD position at the University of Glasgow to dive deep into the linguistics of the Manx language as it is spoken today. That chance kick-started a journey filled with academic articles, conferences, and international events.
‘I almost didn’t do a PhD at all after I finished my Master’s degree due to being burnt out,’ she admits. ‘I took some time in another role, which helped me to realise that academia was ultimately what I wanted to pursue.’
That decision clearly paid off. Straight after finishing her PhD, Erin was hired by the University of Glasgow to work on a cutting-edge research project, developing technological solutions to support minority languages in a world that often overlooks them.
People might picture academia as endless reading lists and libraries, but Erin’s day-to-day role proves otherwise.
‘Nowadays there’s a lot of focus on impact, which means making sure the research we do has real world applications,’ she explains. For Manx, that means not only preserving the language but also ensuring that it has a future in classrooms, conversations, and communities.
Erin credits her success to a strong academic network and the guidance of her supervisors. But there’s someone closer to home she points to as her biggest influence. ‘Outside of work I look up to my Dad, who nominated me for this award.’
Another lesson she’s taken to heart is the importance of self-belief. ‘The best advice I’ve ever received was to not undersell yourself,’ she said.
Persistence has been key to Erin’s journey so far. ‘I’d really like to continue in academia and use my research to make positive changes for the Manx language and its speaker community,’ she says.
She also hopes to see more researchers joining the effort. ‘I’m really hoping that the number of people doing research on Manx will continue to grow, and that the results of the research will be brought back to the island to benefit our community.’
‘The Isle of Man is such a unique place that provides such a good quality of life and unique opportunities for young people,’ she says. ‘If I had never learnt Manx as a child, I would never be in the position I’m in today.’