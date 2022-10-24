Regatta to move into high street

Tuesday 25th October 2022 2:41 pm
Share
Former Mountain Warehouse site in Strand Street that will house Regatta ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Outdoor clothing company Regatta will be opening up its first Isle of Man store in Strand Street.

One of the UK’s leading outdoor clothing, footwear and accessories specialists, it will be housed at 27 Strand Street, previously Mountain Warehouse, which has now moved to Topshop’s former site not far away.

Regatta has around 400 stores across the UK and employed island letting agent Thomas Chapman at Chapman Chartered Surveyors. He has credited the ‘success’ of Strand Street to the island’s sound planning policies, saying: ‘By restricting retail to the town centre, the government has ensured Strand Street thrives at a time when many UK high streets are under threat.

‘The arrival of a prestigious national brand such as Regatta demonstrates the continuing strength of Douglas town centre.’

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0