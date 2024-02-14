Thirty-one former colleagues and partners attended the event which was organised by the Zurich Financial Services Pensioners’ Association (ZFSPA).
The association has regional groups in the UK too which hold social gatherings during the year.
Retired employee Geoff Watts – who joined the insurance firm on the island in 1985 when it was known as Eagle Star – is ZFSPA’s Isle of Man organiser.
For the Isle of Man branch, says Geoff, the annual lunch is one that ex-colleagues always look forward to.
While some of the guests have only recently retired, others finished work over 20 years ago.
Mr Watts says that catching up with old friends, and learning about the wide variety of interests and activities they pursue in retirement, is one of the event’s many highlights.
Mark Cady, chief operating officer, Zurich International Life Ltd, attended the party to thank everyone for their contribution to Zurich’s success in the island over the past 40-plus years.
He also gave an update about the company’s current strategy, including its commitment to sustainability.
Mr Cady said: ‘As you would expect from a world-leading employee benefits provider, looking after our colleagues during their working lives, and in retirement, is very important to us.
‘It’s always great to meet everyone and talk about old times. One of the interesting things about the party is the level of interest that retirees still have in the business – especially what we’re doing to reach our local and group net-zero goals.’
A summer event for Zurich’s Isle of Man retirees and partners is being planned.
That will feature a visit to the company’s Zurich House headquarters at Isle of Man Business Park, including a tour of the solar power system and wildlife garden, which have both contributed towards achieving the company’s sustainability goals.