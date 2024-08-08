Onchan-based marketing and communications agency 572 has appointed experienced marketer Richard Slee to the newly established role of head of strategy and PR.
The firm is now also recruiting for a head of digital marketing, having doubled its turnover last year with some of the island’s biggest brands now on its roster.
The 572 team now numbers eight specialists working across various marketing functions and the firm say Richard’s recruitment means that 572 are now able to offer ‘dedicated PR and reputation management solutions’ for existing and new clients.
Richard joins after five years running his own consultancy business which supported clients in the island and UK across sectors including commercial property, professional services, law, automotive retail and tourism.
This followed 20 years working both in industry and in marketing and PR roles for the Isle of Man Government.
He is very active within the third sector and is a Trustee of the Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust (‘Hospice at Home’), marketing director for the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association (he was press officer for Team Isle of Man at the 2022 Commonwealth Games) and was also a committee member for the Manx Solidarity Fund.
Richard also sits on the Institute of Directors Isle of Man committee, chairing its marketing and PR sub-committee.
This follows several years as an ambassador for the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) North West Regional Board, during which time he was recognised three times by CIM for his work supporting marketers and in promoting the discipline of marketing within the North West of England’s business community and universities.
Richard said: ‘Having worked with 572 on several projects in recent years I know first-hand the high esteem in which they’re held by clients. After hearing of their ambitious plans, and with the prospect of working with their experienced team of specialists, it was a straightforward decision to accept their offer to help drive even further growth.
‘As 572 expands the service lines it offers, we look forward to engaging with new prospects who require the reassurance of having a high quality team of experienced professionals with a great track record in delivering real value for its clients, both large and small.’
Lee McLellan, head of business development, 572, said: ‘Richard is well respected in the business community for his exceptional experience across the private, public and third sectors.
‘We continue to build our team of commercially astute subject-matter experts, driven by endless ingenuity and focussed on delivering measurable results.
‘With this, our clients and 572 have enjoyed exceptional growth and Richard joins at a pivotal time in our evolution.
‘Adding to this is our drive to recruit a head of digital marketing which will enable us to advise our clients with best-in-class business development advice in an ever-evolving and challenging economic and digital landscape.’
Peter Wicks, director, 572, said: ‘Frankly, it’s a real coup: Richard is a recognised and deservedly lauded expert in his field.
‘His appointment bolsters an already outstanding team, helping us continue to nurture growth for our clients consistently and intelligently. His wealth of experience is impressive.
‘After helming some of the most prominent and successful marketing campaigns and communications strategies for clients in and beyond the Isle of Man, we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome him aboard 572.’