Law firm worker Evija Roberts has qualified as a Fellow of CILEX (Chartered Institute of Legal Executives).
CILEX creates what it describes as ‘accessible opportunities; to build careers in the legal profession.
Ms Roberts, who joined Douglas-based BridsonHalsall in 2019, was awarded the fellowship at a graduation ceremony held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.
She said: ‘I am delighted to finally call myself a Fellow and Chartered Legal Executive, and I am grateful to my colleagues for all their support.’
Her specialist areas are wills and probate practice and she deals with a wide range of private client matters, including enduring powers of attorney, grants of probate and estate administration for clients based in the Isle of Man and internationally.
Ms Roberts is currently a member of the immigration team and supports the senior advocate Maria Bridson, who said: ‘Evija has excellent knowledge and practical experience of making Isle of Man visa and nationality applications.
‘Clients always appreciate her high professional standards and superb attention to detail.’
