Noa, which means ‘fresh’ in Manx, was set up as a sourdough bakery by Pippa and Miles Pettit more than 10 years ago. It has expanded into patisserie, coffee roasting, brewing, and hospitality, while maintaining its focus on sustainable produce, procured through direct trade, or made in the Isle of Man. It now has a second main site at the Peveril Buildings opposite the Sea Terminal in Douglas.