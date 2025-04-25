Waterstones in Douglas has announced it will be closing its café for good from this Saturday (April 26).
Notices have been place in the windows of the Strand Street book store announcing the shock move which it says will provide extra space for a much larger range of titles.
However, the store says the change will not result in any job losses with all those working in the café being allocated new roles.
The notice reads: ‘Dear Douglas customers.
‘We hope you will enjoy our expanded bookshop in this space. We will offer increased sections and most excitingly a much larger range of books for you to choose from.’
Posting on Instagram, Waterstones explained the decision has been taken in part due to the number of other cafes nearby.
It said: ‘After much consideration (and aware of the many fantastic eateries nearby) we have determined that our bookshop would better benefit from a much deeper ranger of books, allowing Douglas to enjoy a better bookshop experience it deserves.
‘To this end, we must announce the closing of our café effective from Saturday, April 26. Happily , every member of our former café team will assume other roles in our bookshop.’
But Waterstones says customers are welcome to bring in takeaway drinks from other places while browsing.
The post adds: ‘Although our café maybe disappearing, we hope you will enjoy your expanded Waterstones which we will develop over the coming months.
‘While we work on installing new bookcases and tables, please do feel free to use the remaining café seating and everyone is welcome to bring in takeaway drinks from any of our surrounding café friends while browsing books and gifts.
‘We thank our customers for the valued support the have given our café and we look forward now to the next chapter in our bookshop’s story.’