Savannha Gunnell, who worked through University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) apprenticeship scheme, has been appointed as a lecturer within its engineering department.
Having completed her first engineering qualification with UCM in 2017, Savannha worked at Ronaldsway Aicraft Company setting and operating a large variety of Martin Baker components on sliding head machines and large mill-turn machines throughout the company, as well as running Rolls-Royce components on a variety of milling machines in the factory.
She then went on to be a manufacturing engineer for sliding head machines where she programmed a variety of Martin Baker components.
During UCM’s 2016 Skills Test, Savannha was awarded ‘best overall engineering student’, highlighting the precision and care she takes with her work.
Savannha then continued studying on the apprenticeship pathway with UCM while working at Ronaldsway Aircraft Company, completing the training scheme in 2017. While at the business, Savannha gained experience project managing, introducing new tooling and procedures and training new members of staff.
In addition to her experience working in the industry, Savannha has also added a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Portsmouth to her list of qualifications.
Sam Warren, head of faculty for environment and sustainability, said: ‘We’re pleased to welcome Savannha to the team and I have no doubt that the passion she has for engineering, backed by her experience both academically and within the industry, will be really inspiring for our students.
‘At UCM we are incredibly proud of the experience our staff gain whilst working in their respective industries which gives a great learning experience for our students.
’
Iain Cowley, engineering manager at Ronaldsway Aircraft Company, added: ‘While we’re extremely sad to see Savannha leave us, we’re looking forward to continuing to work with her and the rest of the team at UCM. We’re pleased to work closely with UCM to support the ongoing development of the engineering industry.’
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘We are delighted to appoint Savannha as a lecturer in UCM’s highly skilled engineering department.
‘She is a passionate and driven and we are confident her journey from an apprentice to teacher will inspire many others into a sector, which is thriving on the Isle of Man.
‘This government promotes the benefits of life-long learning and Savannha is great example of this.’
Anyone interested in studying engineering should go to UCM’s open evening being held on November 16 from 4pm to 7pm at the college’s base in Homefield Road, Douglas.