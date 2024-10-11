The topics of sustainability, AI and wellbeing will all feature in University College Isle of Man latest research festival which is taking place on Friday, October 18. Registration is now open for the free event which will be opened by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, followed by the keynote address about ‘The Story of Place’ by media entrepreneur and strategy consultant Jens Bachem.
During the event at the Nunnery campus, delegates can enjoy varied presentations including ‘Social Singing Circles’ presented by Sarah McCarthy from Victoria College in London, research into how the Isle of Man public perceive cybercrime by UCM Graduate Laura Perkins, and AI and Heart Disease presented by Thomas Hull from Sheffield Hallam University.
As has been seen in the last few years, the Research Festival attracts presentations from off-Island researchers, this year featuring speakers from Victoria College in London, Technical University of Denmark, University of Chester, Sheffield Hallam University and Liverpool University.
The Department for Enterprise’s Jason Bissell will chair the ‘Great Interactive Debate’ which will look at AI Innovation in the Isle of Man.
Jason is a recognised leader in the data and AI industry, with more than 25 years of operational leadership working with governments and industry to define data strategies to support business and AI use cases.
UCM honorary fellow Dr Fiona Gell will also present her findings from the research around the natural history of Manx seas which was the winning project submission for the 2023 Corlett Bolton Research Award.
UCM’s higher education manager Gail Corrin who organises the annual event said: ‘Whatever your interests, industry or area of expertise, this year’s research festival really does have something for everyone.
‘It’s really exciting to see how the festival programme over the last six years, continues to reflect topics of interest and concern to our community, making this event useful and intriguing for all, researchers, students and the business community alike.’