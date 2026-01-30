SQR, the island-based digital identity innovator, has announced a strategic partnership with compliance leaders Global RADAR to transform how people prove who they are.
By combining SQR’s biometrically secured ’verify-once, use-anywhere’ technology with Global RADAR’s compliance infrastructure, the duo is aiming to make digital life safer and significantly faster.
As financial crime becomes increasingly sophisticated, this partnership provides a ‘Gold Standard’ solution for firms in the finance, insurance and wealth management sectors.
By utilising SQR’s intelligent identity infrastructure, organisations can now onboard clients with accuracy, while ensuring that sensitive personal data is never stored unnecessarily - directly addressing the growing demand for ‘Privacy-by-Design’.
For the average person, ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) checks are a source of friction, requiring the same documents to be uploaded repeatedly. This partnership means once a user is verified via the SQR app, they can share their pre-verified status with any Global RADAR partner, without ever sharing more data than is strictly necessary.
Shelley Langan-Newton, chief executive of Douglas-based SQR, commented: ‘Trust is the most valuable currency in the digital economy.
‘By partnering with Global RADAR, we are empowering organisations to build that trust from the very first interaction.
‘We’ve proven that you don’t have to sacrifice security for speed. You can have a robust, multi-jurisdictional compliance framework that actually enhances the client relationship rather than hindering it.’
Robert Clesi, chief operating officer of Global RADAR, added: ‘Global RADAR is proud to partner with SQR to unite advanced risk intelligence with next-generation digital identity, turning KYC, sanctions screening, and ongoing monitoring into strategic drivers of growth, trust, and better customer experiences.’
