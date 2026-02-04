Issues that left Isle of Man users unable to buy and sell items on the online marketplace Vinted have now been resolved, following engagement between the platform, government bodies and local delivery partners.
Vinted sellers on the island can once again access the platform’s integrated mailing solution after it was reinstated for Isle of Man users.
The move follows concerns raised earlier this year when the island stopped appearing as a delivery option, preventing transactions from being completed and limiting sellers’ ability to trade.
The Department for Enterprise became aware of the problem after users contacted Digital Isle of Man to report that Vinted’s integrated postage option was no longer available.
Sellers also raised concerns that alternative local mailing arrangements were imposing restrictions on parcels, creating further barriers to using the platform.
In early January, Manx Independent Carriers said the issue was due to a technical error on the Vinted website and was ‘completely out of our control’.
The firm said it had received multiple enquiries from customers unable to complete purchases and confirmed that courier company Yodel had been made aware and was working to resolve the issue, although no timescale was given at the time.
Digital Isle of Man subsequently held discussions with a range of stakeholders to better understand the problem and support efforts to find a solution.
This included engagement with Vinted, local partners of UK courier companies, platform representatives and affected users.
Following this engagement, Vinted has now reintroduced its integrated mailing system for Isle of Man sellers.
Users should once again be able to send items using the platform’s built-in postage option, with parcel drop-off available at selected SPAR shops in Ramsey, Peel, Douglas and Ballasalla, as well as other approved locations operated by Manx Independent Carriers.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, welcomed the outcome, saying: ‘This is a positive result for Isle of Man sellers who rely on digital platforms to access wider markets.
‘The conversations held by Digital Isle of Man demonstrates how proactive engagement can help remove barriers and deliver practical outcomes for our Island and I would like to thank users, Manx Independent Carriers and delivery partners for their input and support in helping to restore this service.’
The work forms part of the Global Digital Access initiative, led by Digital Isle of Man and Business Isle of Man, which aims to identify and help remove barriers faced by island businesses and consumers when accessing major digital platforms.
The initiative gathers information on reported issues to assess their scale and supports engagement with platform providers to identify potential solutions.
Previous progress under the scheme includes the removal of a geofence affecting auto repair software AllData, positive engagement with Sage, and ongoing work around access issues involving Meta, TikTok Shop and YouTube monetisation.
Those experiencing difficulties accessing digital platforms are encouraged to register issues through the Global Digital Access initiative via the Digital Isle of Man website.