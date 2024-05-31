Simcocks’ Leanne Hinds has been given the First Deemster’s Commendation, a discretionary award for outstanding individuals who excel in the Manx Bar examinations.
Leanne joined the Douglas-based firm as a trainee advocate in October 2021, having graduated with a first-class honours degree in LLB Law with Psychology at Nottingham Trent and achieved the highest overall grade in her undergraduate course.
She also gained an 87% distinction in her LPC.
She undertook her two years of articles with Simcocks, passed her Bar exams with flying colours and in May was sworn in as an Isle of Man advocate by the island’s First Deemster and Clerk of the Rolls, His Honour Deemster Andrew Corlett.
Since joining the firm, Leanne has received a wide range of training and gained valuable experience across the litigation, corporate and commercial, property and private client departments. Her current role focuses primarily on litigation and family law.
Leanne said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to have the honour of receiving the First Deemster’s Commendation.
‘When I sat the Manx Bar exams back in November I never imagined such a wonderful outcome.
‘I’m so grateful to my mentors at Simcocks for all of their support and guidance over the past two years and look forward to continue working alongside my wonderful colleagues, gaining more experience and putting my knowledge into practice for my clients.’
Phil Games, chief executive of Simcocks added: ‘We are incredibly proud of Leanne’s exceptional achievements.
‘Since starting with us she has demonstrated a great capacity for ingenuity, hard work and dedication, which makes her a very valuable part of our team. I know she will be a remarkable advocate.’