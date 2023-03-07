The works of Michele Tramontana will be featuring six stamps to be issued today.
Born in Sicily in 1947 he came to the Isle of Man in 1966.
He was inspired by his wife Brenda’s father, John Nicholson, who was one of the first stamp designers in the Isle of Man Post Office when it became independent from Royal Mail in 1973.
After various successful exhibitions Mr Tramontana opened his own gallery, Ramsey Art Gallery in 1989 and became a full-time artist.
His pictures, drawings, watercolours and oils are collected by both public and private sectors as far afield as New Zealand and Australia; Canada and the USA; South Africa, Spain, France and – of course – Italy.
Mr Tramontana said: ‘I’m delighted to have my work exhibited on this new stamp issue. It has always been a dream of mine that my art will travel the world on letters sent from the Isle of Man and for me as an artist this is the cherry on top of the cake.’
He added: ‘I’m grateful to Michael Starkey and the Isle of Man Post Office to help me make my dream come true.’
Michael Starkey, issue text author, said: ‘I’m so pleased Michele’s paintings are now stamps.
‘Michele is often seen painting in and around Ramsey Harbour and other beautiful harbours and coastal areas on the Isle of Man and captures the light and colours in his own exceptional way.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘By working closely with Michele Tramontana and Michael Starkey, who sourced the material required for the project, we were able to create this vibrant stamp issue.
‘This wonderful collection, with Michele’s truly stunning paintings, adds another facet to our efforts of recognising the artistry and creative talent which abounds on our island and promoting the Isle of Man’s beauty around the world.’
The set consists of six individual stamps valued at 80p and £2.31 and is available as Set, Sheet Set, Presentation Pack (limited 1750) and a First Day Cover (limited 2250). To see the full collection visit www.iompost.com/MicheleTramontana.