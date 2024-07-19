SolutionsHub has further strengthened its management team with the appointment of Frank Douthwaite as director of governance.
Mr Douthwaite brings more than 15 years of extensive experience working with corporate and private clients globally to his new role with the Douglas-based firm that specialises in eGaming services.
Frank graduated from university with a BA degree in war studies and and has since gone on to complete the STEP Diploma, becoming a qualified trust and estate practitioner.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Mr Douthwaite’s proven track record of success with high-profile eGaming companies makes him a valuable addition to SolutionsHub’s expanding team.
‘His expertise will be instrumental in furthering the company’s mission to provide the most efficient and effective advisory services in the eGaming sector.
‘The appointment of Frank reinforces SolutionsHub’s position as a trusted partner for eGaming businesses seeking expert guidance. His leadership is expected to drive the company’s continued success and innovation.’
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Frank stated: ‘SolutionsHub has an excellent reputation in the industry for delivering effective and efficient solutions.
‘I’m excited to join them during this period of expansion. The island has a rich history in this sector, and we’re seeing more and more of the industry’s big names establishing a presence here.’
SolutionsHub’s chief executive Lee Hills, praised the appointment, adding: ‘Frank’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our company values. His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to grow.’