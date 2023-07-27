This weekend’s Southern District Agricultural Show was the biggest and best so far, say the organisers.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the two-day event at the showground at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla for livestock exhibits, Hunting Dog and sheep dog demonstrations, marquees filled with arts and crafts, trade stands, beer tent and local food and drink stalls.

Plus there was plenty of entertainment to keep the crowds enthralled, including the Vikings of Mann, local dance groups, and a tractor tug of war competition.

‘We estimate we had 12,000 visitors over the weekend, our best weekend ever,’ said Zoe Hampton, show secretary.

‘Everyone loved the new show layout, the tractor demo area, tractor and trailer rides, all the local produce, the tractor tug of war.

‘Just a fantastic weekend for everyone.

‘A huge thank you to all the exhibitors, all the helpers and everyone involved, to make this one of the biggest and best events in the island,’ she said.

The first SDAS was held in 1914, at Billown near Ballasalla.

It’s had several homes since then, as the event has evolved and grown. Having outgrown its previous site at Great Meadow, the show moved to Orrisdale Farm in 2021, thanks to the Kermode family offering the use of their land.

‘As livestock exhibitors for many generations, the agricultural show is a special day in the Manx calendar and when we heard there may be changes, we offered our support,’ said Kirree Kermode.

‘We have had so much enjoyment from the Southern District Agricultural Show, we felt it was the right thing to do as a family.

‘The show is a platform for inspiration for many. And a great way to catch up with friends and neighbours too.’

SDAS 2023 results:

Supreme Champion

Tom and Lee Cain

Reserve Champion

Orrisdale Livestock Limited

Second Reserve

Rhian and Alec Masson

Third Reserve

Jessica Collister

Other Results…

Champion Holstein

Sandash Farms Ltd

Champion Dairy Young Handler Andrew Cooil

Champion Ayrshire

Rhian and Alec Masson

Champion Jersey

Neil Kinvig

Champion Simental

Alan and Sandra Jones

Champion South Devon

Ballig Farm Ltd

Champion Any other Beef breed Tom and Lee Cain

Champion Beef Young Handler Tom Cain

Champion Heavy Horse

Claire Baldwin

Champion Harness

Ken Corlett

Champion Light Horse

Jessica Collister

Champion Loughtan

Bonnie Scarffe-Radcliffe

Champion Short Wool Sheep

Orrisdale Livestock Limited

Champion Long Wool Sheep

Alan and Alison Rothwell

Pigeons

Alan Preston

Poultry

Nigel Taylor

Rabbits

Ellen Shipton

Guinea Pigs

Caroline and Spencer Qualtrough

Cats

Ed, George and Aggie Hampton

Farm Produce

Dorothy Faragher

Garden Produce

Dorothy Faragher

Confectionary

Suzie Clague

Flowers

Tricia Gelling

Arts & Crafts Overall

Emily Cavanagh

Arts & Crafts Junior

Emelia Oates

Vintage

Ray Pitts