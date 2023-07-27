This weekend’s Southern District Agricultural Show was the biggest and best so far, say the organisers.
Thousands of visitors flocked to the two-day event at the showground at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla for livestock exhibits, Hunting Dog and sheep dog demonstrations, marquees filled with arts and crafts, trade stands, beer tent and local food and drink stalls.
Plus there was plenty of entertainment to keep the crowds enthralled, including the Vikings of Mann, local dance groups, and a tractor tug of war competition.
‘We estimate we had 12,000 visitors over the weekend, our best weekend ever,’ said Zoe Hampton, show secretary.
‘Everyone loved the new show layout, the tractor demo area, tractor and trailer rides, all the local produce, the tractor tug of war.
‘Just a fantastic weekend for everyone.
‘A huge thank you to all the exhibitors, all the helpers and everyone involved, to make this one of the biggest and best events in the island,’ she said.
The first SDAS was held in 1914, at Billown near Ballasalla.
It’s had several homes since then, as the event has evolved and grown. Having outgrown its previous site at Great Meadow, the show moved to Orrisdale Farm in 2021, thanks to the Kermode family offering the use of their land.
‘As livestock exhibitors for many generations, the agricultural show is a special day in the Manx calendar and when we heard there may be changes, we offered our support,’ said Kirree Kermode.
‘We have had so much enjoyment from the Southern District Agricultural Show, we felt it was the right thing to do as a family.
‘The show is a platform for inspiration for many. And a great way to catch up with friends and neighbours too.’
SDAS 2023 results:
Supreme Champion
Tom and Lee Cain
Reserve Champion
Orrisdale Livestock Limited
Second Reserve
Rhian and Alec Masson
Third Reserve
Jessica Collister
Other Results…
Champion Holstein
Sandash Farms Ltd
Champion Dairy Young Handler Andrew Cooil
Champion Ayrshire
Rhian and Alec Masson
Champion Jersey
Neil Kinvig
Champion Simental
Alan and Sandra Jones
Champion South Devon
Ballig Farm Ltd
Champion Any other Beef breed Tom and Lee Cain
Champion Beef Young Handler Tom Cain
Champion Heavy Horse
Claire Baldwin
Champion Harness
Ken Corlett
Champion Light Horse
Jessica Collister
Champion Loughtan
Bonnie Scarffe-Radcliffe
Champion Short Wool Sheep
Orrisdale Livestock Limited
Champion Long Wool Sheep
Alan and Alison Rothwell
Pigeons
Alan Preston
Poultry
Nigel Taylor
Rabbits
Ellen Shipton
Guinea Pigs
Caroline and Spencer Qualtrough
Cats
Ed, George and Aggie Hampton
Farm Produce
Dorothy Faragher
Garden Produce
Dorothy Faragher
Confectionary
Suzie Clague
Flowers
Tricia Gelling
Arts & Crafts Overall
Emily Cavanagh
Arts & Crafts Junior
Emelia Oates
Vintage
Ray Pitts