Isle of Cider Ltd has submitted a planning application for the microbrewery at a unit in Balthane Park.
The microbrewery would produce cider, mead and spirits, as well as being used for the storage and distribution of alcoholic beverages within a warehouse.
There would also be a trade counter open to the public for goods produced and stored on site, and an area for organised group tours and tastings, which would require an on-licence.
The unit in which the microbrewery would be housed is a new build erected by Dandarra.
The site has subsequently been sold to Kingfisher Ltd.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.