Next-generation content aggregator St8.io has been granted an Isle of Man Online Gambling Regulation Act software supplier licence.
It has been granted by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission and it will allow St8 to supply its product to other IoM-licensed business to business and business to consumer partners, as well as other Tier 1 operators.
St8 is described as ‘a next-generation casino game aggregation platform focused that allow operators to bring thousands of leading casino games to their players within a matter of days’.
Vladimir Negine, founder and chief executive, said: ‘This is another important step in our mission to serve regulated markets worldwide.
‘We’ve been really impressed by the robust licensing process of the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, which allows us to deliver innovative technology in a manner that protects both our partners and the end user.
‘As we expand our presence into more regulated markets, the proven reputation that comes with an IoM licence will serve us well.’
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive at Digital Isle of Man added: ‘I would like to congratulate St8 for gaining their Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence and look forward to them joining the thriving business community.
‘St8's decision to expand its operations here reinforces the Isle of Man's position as a leading hub for the digital and gaming industries.’
St8 was guided through the licensing process by specialist Douglas-based consultancy Amber Gaming.
Jade Zorab, managing director at Amber Gaming said: ‘We are thrilled to congratulate our valued partner St8 on securing their licence with the support of our advisory services. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering expert guidance and driving success together.’
Mr Negine added: ‘We chose Amber Gaming because we needed a partner with a complete understanding of this process, a flawless reputation and an efficient approach that matched with our timelines.
‘They delivered perfectly on all of these, and I’d like to thank Lee-Ann, Abi and the entire Amber Gaming team for their fantastic support.’
The Isle of Man licence is just the latest that the content aggregator has acquired. Last year, it was granted a licence from Romania’s National Gambling Office, and in June secured a recognition notice from the Malta Gaming Authority.