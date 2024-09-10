Hazel Alvarado is easily one of the most interesting people I’ve met.
She’s an ex-Wall Street worker, an entrepreneur, and a member of the Isle of Man Chapter of Startup Grind, which is one of the supporters of Gef’s 30 Under 30 this year.
‘It's been really great to be more collaborative with the community’ Hazel tells me when I asked her about being involved in the campaign.
‘Startup Grind is partnering the Entrepreneurship Category, which is apt as the organisation itself was founded to help small business owners in their journey of opening their own business.
‘I don't think a lot of people are aware of Startup Grind’s resources and the availability of the networking opportunities here in the Isle of Man. So, the opportunity to partner with the Entrepreneurship Category not only highlights that but allows our members to actually get involved and meet the community and learn about what they're doing.’
Besides being irritatingly difficult to say and spell, the term entrepreneur has a tendency to have a mysterious air to it in terms of what it actually entails.
‘Entrepreneurship is really more of a mindset. You have an idea, and you want to make it happen; that’s it at its simplest definition’ Hazel explains.
‘The word entrepreneur tends to always get tagged on to technology companies, but essentially the journey that you take, starting your own business (i.e. writing your business plan and getting funding, etc.) is an entrepreneurial journey in itself, no matter what the industry.
Who better than to partner with Gef’s 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurship Category than an organisation that not only supports entrepreneurs but has been on an entrepreneurial journey itself? The Isle of Man Chapter of Startup Grind was created in 2019 by Katie Nicholson and Alex Wilson, who are entrepreneurs themselves that wanted to give back to the community and make certain that people are aware of the resources that are out there.
‘You can go out and get learnings and resources globally, but also come back to the on-island community and be able to share that with others.
‘I don't think a lot of people realise it's actually a two-way street in terms of getting the education and resources and bringing it back. But also, inevitably, someone that leaves will always be an ambassador for the Isle of Man and can showcase to the world what we're doing here.’
One of the things Hazel enjoyed about the winners of the Entrepreneurship Category – Caitlin Trenholme (Blend hair salon), Sam Levi (Smoky Sam’s BBQ), and Joseph Ricciardi (Ricciardi Media) – is that each of them comes from a different industry.
‘One of the great things about Gef’s 30 Under 30 is even though at our events, there are people that are, quote, traditionally tech, here you have three different industries.
‘You've got someone who's with a food business, you've got someone offering wellness and hairstyling, and you've got someone doing media. So, it crosses all different industries, but there are similarities there as well. I think that's great.’
Gef’s 30 Under 30, in a similar vein to Startup Grind, is all about helping support young people in their pursuits and celebrating their achievements. I asked Hazel why she thought this was important.
‘It's important because Gef’s 30 Under 30 really does celebrate people that maybe didn't take traditional routes.
‘You don't necessarily have to start off in one thing and then stay there forever.
‘You can stay or do something else. But it also demonstrates the journey someone has taken; not everything is always perfect and that’s okay. It highlights both sides of the journey from real people you can talk to and ask questions of.
‘So, I think that's the connection. Community is the important part, which is what we build and support in Startup Grind.’
If you’re thinking about starting a business or want to find out more about the entrepreneur community in the island, Startup Grind Isle of Man Chapter memberships are free with access to resources.
The organisation’s next event is taking place on October 15 at Noa Bakehouse opposite the Sea Terminal and will feature speaker Shelly Langan-Newton of SQR. Find out more at startupgrind.com/isle-of-man.