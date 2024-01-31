In this role, Mr Sullivan oversees all Barclays operations on the island, including services for personal and Premier banking customers, business banking for associations, non-profits, SMEs and local corporates, and support for overseas corporates and institutions including family offices.
Mr Sullivan brings 17 years’ experience to the role, having joined Barclays at age 20 as a client relations officer in the Isle of Man office, before going on to work for the bank in Gibraltar.
He later took on leadership roles for Barclays Private Bank in the Middle East, including head of sales and chief operating officer.
Mr Sullivan returned to the Isle of Man as chief operating officer for the island in 2022, later serving as interim country manager from July 2023 before his permanent appointment to the role as country manager.
Paul Savery, head of Crown Dependencies, Barclays, said: ‘I’m delighted to announce Graeme’s appointment as Isle of Man country manager. His history with Barclays and the Isle of Man make him well positioned to lead our operations on the island as we continue to support the community and our broad range of clients.’
Mr Sullivan, said: ‘I’ve had the privilege of working internationally with Barclays for much of my career, but the Isle of Man has always been special as the place I started my career, and where much of my family is from.
‘Taking on the role of country manager is a hugely exciting opportunity, and I look forward to ensuring we continue to deliver excellent service to our clients and attract the very best of the island’s talent to our team.’
Barclays has been operating on the Isle of Man for more than 100 years, and was recently awarded the Isle of Man’s Employer of the Year at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023.
It remains one of the island’s largest employers, and in 2022 it redeveloped its office, Eagle Court in Douglas, to accommodate more than 300 members of staff.