Mary Tait has been promoted to the role of chief investment officer at FIM Capital.
The fund administration and investment management company says the move represents another important stage in its business development, and follows on from the recent appointment of David Bushe as the company’s chief executive officer.
Mary previously held the role of investment director, having joined FIM Capital in 2010. She succeeds outgoing chief investment officer Russell Collister, who is taking on the newly formed role as director of group investment strategy.
During her career, she has built up a wealth of experience in the investment industry, specialising in the management of private client and fiduciary mandates, while also providing bespoke portfolio evaluation services to multinational high-value wealth structures.
During her time at FIM Capital, she has made a significant contribution towards the growth of the business and has recently been nominated in the ‘Investment Woman of the Year’ category at the prestigious Investment Week Women in Investment Awards 2023, which take place in London this November.
‘I am honoured to accept the role of chief investment officer at FIM Capital, marking the pinnacle of my 30-year career in the finance sector,’ she said.
‘It is a great privilege to continue building on our investment business and client relationships, already so successfully developed under the stewardship of Russell Collister and my hard working colleagues.
‘I have been most fortunate to form part of this rewarding process at FIM Capital over the past 13 years.’
The company, established in 2006 and based in Athol Street in Douglas, employs 52 people. It provides investment management services – focused on managing discretionary portfolios for private clients, institutions, trusts and corporations – and administration and accountancy services to a wide variety of investment schemes. It is targeting further growth in its investment division, with the assets under management recently surpassing $1bn.
Born in Dublin and living on the island since 1987, Mary is an individually chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment in the UK and the Isle of Man, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Administrative Management.
Russell Collister, the company’s director of group investment strategy, said: ‘We are delighted to appoint Mary to this crucial role.
‘Since joining the business, Mary has played a vital role in the growth and development of the company, and I am confident that she will continue our focus on meeting the objectives of our valued clients whilst also providing energy and leadership to our growing investment division.’