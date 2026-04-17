The Isle of Man Government has held talks with Northern Ireland ministers over fishing and immigration rules amid concerns the regulations could affect Irish Sea industry operations.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK and Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber MHK met Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir MLA this week to discuss how the island’s immigration framework applies to Northern Irish vessels operating in Manx waters.
The meeting comes after Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) raised concerns that current visa requirements could place significant pressure on the sector, with councillors warning of potential consequences for a centuries-old fishing industry.
At a council meeting earlier this year, Mournes DUP councillor Glyn Hanna claimed the rules could prevent some Northern Ireland vessels from fishing commercially within the Isle of Man’s 12-mile limit.
He said vessels relying on crews holding transit visas or UK Skilled Worker visas may not be able to operate in Manx waters under the current system, which requires appropriate Isle of Man immigration permission linked to a Manx-based employer.
Councillors warned that around 70% of Northern Ireland fishing vessels rely on overseas crew members, meaning the rules could have widespread implications for the industry.
At the time, the Isle of Man Government maintained that there had been no recent changes to immigration requirements and said it had previously clarified that non-Common Travel Area nationals must obtain the correct permission to work in Manx territorial waters.
Officials also said that UK Skilled Worker visas cannot be used for employment in the Isle of Man, while transit visas do not grant the right to work.
In response to the concerns, the Isle of Man said it is continuing discussions with Northern Ireland authorities to ensure a clear and workable approach for vessel operators.
Following this week’s meeting, ministers from both jurisdictions described the talks as constructive and productive.
Mr Thomas said: ‘It was important to consider with our visitors how the island’s immigration framework applies to Northern Irish fishing vessels and crews operating in Manx waters.
‘We recognise the operational challenges faced in fishing, and I feel the meeting clarified options and opportunities.’
Ms Barber added that maintaining strong relationships across jurisdictions was key to supporting the sector.
She said: ‘The fishing industry is vital to our economy, and this meeting provided a valuable opportunity to consider shared challenges and opportunities, and how we can work together to support a sustainable, thriving fishing sector.’
Mr Muir also welcomed the discussions, saying he was keen to ensure Northern Ireland vessels could continue operating in Manx waters.
Alongside immigration, the meeting also covered wider industry issues, including rising fuel costs and the importance of evidence-based decision making.
Ministers also highlighted opportunities for collaboration on scientific research, including ongoing work in Manx waters linked to sustainable fishing practices.
Meanwhile, NMDDC has agreed to raise the issue with the British-Irish Council, reflecting wider concern about the potential impact on jobs and the future of the fishing industry.