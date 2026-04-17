Ballasalla businesses are making a heartfelt plea to customers, 'use us or lose us', as two neighbouring independents join forces to encourage locals to shop small and support the village.
The Quirky Teapot Café and Ballasalla Stores, both based on the main road in the village, have taken to social media with emotional messages highlighting the pressures facing small independent businesses.
Ballasalla Stores said they are 'doing our best every single day to keep things fresh, affordable, and personal in a world full of big chains and self-service checkouts'.
'So next time you need your groceries… use us or lose us. We’d really rather stick around.'
The Quirky Teapot Café echoed the sentiment, saying: 'We’re not a big chain. We don’t have corporate backing.
'We’re just a small independent business trying to serve our community the best we can every single day.'
The café added that without regular support, small businesses like theirs cannot remain open, urging customers to 'use us, support us, choose local'.
The two businesses, which often work closely together, have also launched a joint promotion this week in a bid to encourage footfall.
Customers who spend £20 at Ballasalla Stores will receive 10% off at The Quirky Teapot Café when spending over £10, simply by showing a receipt.
The café said the offer is about 'keeping it local, supporting each other, and spreading the love through the village'.
In more positive news for the cafe, Isle of Cider, a craft cider producer based in Douglas, has said it has some exciting news for the southern cafe.
A spoeksperson said: ‘Well, we were going to keep it a secret but from this week you will be able to get our Isle of Cider ZER-0.5% cider with a choice of flavour shot (strawberry, Mango, or BlackBerry) at The Quirky Cafe.
‘And our famous Sausages and Sliders will be going on the menu very soon too!!’
The reaction to that announcement has been strong online, which bodes well for the quirky cafe.
Meanwhile, other island independent businesses have expressed concerns and issues with staying afloat at the moment.
Laffin Cafe, in Ramsey, have only been open for four months.
Yet owners explained they’re finding it tough, particularly at this time of year.
A spokesperson said: ‘It's such a hard time of year, especially for new businesses.
‘We have only been open for 4 months and are going month to month to make rent. Such a tricky industry to be in.
‘Hopefully the summer will bring in enough to carry us all through the quiet weeks.’
What do you think? Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page.
Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification.
We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible. Join the conversation!