Rushen Primary School is celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Inclusive School Award in recognition of its commitment to inclusive education.
The IQM award recognises schools across the British Isles where inclusion is embedded throughout leadership, teaching, relationships and the wider culture of the school community.
Following a comprehensive assessment carried out in July, Rushen Primary School was recommended for the award, with assessors citing the school's ‘outstanding commitment’ to inclusion.
In their report, the independent assessor concluded that inclusion is ‘central to the identity and culture of the school’.
Executive headteacher Simon Murphy said: ‘This award reflects the dedication of our staff, the support of our families and governors, and the wonderful children who make Rushen such a welcoming and inclusive place to learn.’
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