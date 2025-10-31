Telecoms provider Sure has unveiled a new brand identity as ‘Sure by Beyon’, marking what the company described as the next stage in its development as part of the international Beyon Group.
The firm says that the rebrand, presented to local industry and government representatives on the island recently, reflects the company’s alignment with Beyon, a global communications and technology group that owns and operates businesses across several jurisdictions.
Sure has operated in the Isle of Man since 2007. Under its new identity, the company said it will continue to focus on developing the Isle of Man’s communications infrastructure while drawing on Beyon’s wider expertise in digital innovation and IT solutions.
Alistair Beak, Sure Group chief executive, said: ‘We’re a local business with a global reach, and we’re part of something bigger – a group that puts technology at the heart of connecting communities. Our ambition is to build the Isle of Man’s best network, a platform for future innovation that ensures our customers enjoy the benefits of global scale and local care.’
He added that the company’s 400-strong workforce would continue to play a key role in delivering services to customers across the Island and the wider group.
Beyon Group chief executive Andrew Kvålseth said the parent company had committed £100 million over five years to strengthen Sure’s networks across the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. ‘That level of commitment illustrates the scale of our ambition and the impact that we believe world-class connectivity has on driving prosperity,’ he said.
As part of that investment, Sure confirmed plans to spend £48 million on building what it said will be the Isle of Man’s most-advanced mobile network, offering 100 per cent 5G standalone coverage. The company said this rollout is expected to be completed ahead of the UK’s major operators and will improve speed, reliability and capacity for customers.
Sure has appointed global technology company Ericsson as its strategic partner to deliver the project.
Mr Beak said: ‘We said we would deliver a new £48 million mobile network quickly – one that brings 5G, faster speeds and better coverage – and we are sticking to that promise. We are excited to announce Ericsson as our partner, and we are making good progress so that we can launch new services in 2026.’
Luca Orsini, head of Ericsson North Europe, said the partnership would provide ‘cutting-edge connectivity’ for consumers and businesses across the islands.
He said: ‘We will deploy our high-performing radio access and core network solutions and services, ensuring a resilient, secure and world-class infrastructure.’
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said the Isle of Man Government welcomed Sure’s continued investment in the Island’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure.
‘The Isle of Man’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure is a strategic national asset,’ he said. ‘Sure’s investment will enhance resilience, support innovation and emerging technologies, and deliver benefits for the Manx community.’