Imagine trying to order lunch without being able to read the menu, or picking up a new pack of sweets without knowing what’s inside. Even glancing at a colourful gig poster could feel impossible.
For many people with visual impairments on the Isle of Man, these everyday moments present real barriers – not because of their ability, but because of a lack of accessibility and awareness.
That’s something Natasha Molyneux-Smith has spent years working to change. An accessible format specialist who previously worked with the Vision Support Service, she is also the founder of Dot and Type – a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves to feel included, seen and valued.
Born from the idea that simple items like cards, documents and everyday prints should be both beautiful and accessible, Dot and Type combines clear design with a playful personality. Natasha’s work focuses on breaking down the small but significant barriers that people with visual impairments face every single day.
She transcribes all kinds of documents into Braille – from birthday cards to bills and letters, helping people experience the same independence as their peers. Braille is the tactile reading and writing system used by many people with visual impairments to access written information and share in the everyday moments others might take for granted.
Natasha’s journey evolved over time, shaped by her experience of working with Evie Roberts, an inspirational young woman.
‘I actually worked for the Vision Support Service in education for seven years, and in that time I had a key student. I worked with her from Year Four until Year Eleven,’ Tasha said.
‘There were times I saw huge gaps in accessibility and inclusion for her in society. One thing that really struck a chord with me was in Year Five, when she received a birthday invite – it was just written text.
‘I asked her if I could quickly braille over it, and I handed it back to her. Suddenly, she was able to read where it was, who it was from, what time, and any phone numbers. ‘It was about giving her the same independence that all her peers had. That was really important to me, and that’s where it all started.’
Tasha emphasised the importance of society making space for the inclusion of people with visual impairments, such as island schoolgirl Evie Roberts – who now runs her own successful podcast, Talking In The Dark.
Although Dot and Type hasn’t been up and running for long, Natasha has already reached a major milestone – her first international order on Etsy came from Japan, showing her work has global appeal.
She is also in the process of designing a full Braille menu for local restaurant Bonzai and hopes more venues will follow suit.
Natasha added: ‘I’d love some visually impaired artists or creatives to get in touch.
‘I’d like to put their designs on the front of my cards and give them a commission as well. I want to put it back into the community.’