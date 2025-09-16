Kian, 25, lost his life following a crash on the A4 between Peel and Kirk Michael. Emergency services were called to the scene at the Devil’s Elbow at around 5.25pm on Sunday, September 14.
Kian Broadhead, who was driving, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Since his death, tributes have been paid to the popular player who made 118 appearances for Peel AFC at all levels and scored nine goals. He was the Combination team club captain.
Kian made his senior debut during the 2016-17 season. This included four appearances for the club’s first team during the 2021-22 campaign, a season which also saw him guide the Sunset City side to Junior Cup glory, beating Corinthians in the final.
Peel’s first and combination teams had been scheduled to face Union Mills in the Premier League and Combination One this Saturday but both games, with the agreement of the Isle of Man FA, have now been postponed following his death.
Club Patron Colin Gerrard said: ‘I, as I think is everybody at our club, am finding it very difficult to express my feelings at the loss of Kian.
‘His presence not only on the field but whenever we had the pleasure to meet him socially is something everyone at Peel AFC will miss so much.
‘Kian, I have on many occasions told your mum Kate’ how proud your grandfather Gordon Lowey would have been to see you playing for Peel.
‘Your smile whenever we met you lit up our days, we are all going to miss you so much Kian.
‘On behalf of the club and Kian's family, who have strong connections to Peel AFC, thanks are extended to everyone who has made contact to express their condolences at this very sad time.
‘There is no grief like the grief that does not speak.'
Kian's last match for Peel was on Saturday when he helped the westerners defeat Corinthians at Ballafletcher in Canada Life Combination One, scoring a goal in his side's 3-5 victory.
In a statement, Corinthians said: ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Kian Broadhead. Our thoughts are with all of Kian’s family, friends and all at Peel AFC.
‘Kian was a cracking footballer but much more so a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead of him.
‘We know words cannot express how much he was loved and how much he will be missed.’
A spokesman for Union Mills, who Peel were due to face this weekend, said: ‘RIP Kian. Everyone at Union Mills is thinking of your family, friends and everyone connected to Peel FC. Such a tragic loss to the community. Rest easy, you will be missed.’
The likes of FC Isle of Man, Marown, Onchan and Malew have also paid tribute to Kian.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 631212. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.