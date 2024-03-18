The founders of a renowned startup network have spoken of their hopes to take a delegation from the Isle of Man to Silicon Valley for a global industry conference next year.
It comes after around forty representatives from the island’s tech sector met for the Isle of Man chapter of Startup Grind’s first event of 2024 last week.
Startup Grind is the world’s largest network of entrepreneurs who meet each year in Silicon Valley during the high-profile Startup Grind Global Conference.
The Isle of Man branch was founded in 2019 by Alex Wilson and Katie Nicholson – both prominent faces in the island and North West business ecosystem.
During their time at the helm of the initiative, they’ve won Startup Grind’s Best New Directors award from a cohort of 80 and were recognized with the Collaboration Champion Award for the impact they made by co-hosting virtual events with sister networks during the pandemic.
Alex said: ‘Katie and I embarked on this venture five years ago, driven by a desire to ensure the Island’s vibrant startup economy had a central focus and community to tap into for shared learnings and connections.
‘We’ve viewed our roles as caretakers and, with an established membership and presence on the island, it was the right time to expand the team to build on what we started.
‘We’ve punched above our weight and have been recognized for it in Silicon Valley where the Isle of Man’s contributions to the global network have been awarded.
‘Our membership has grown just shy of 500 active startups and our events attract quality speakers and attendees from startups through to seasoned investors.
‘Through our links into the global community, we’ve facilitated access to accelerator programs, partnered with other jurisdictions to create opportunities for islanders and entered startups into pitching programs.’
Mike shared his story of the challenges and determination that come with successfully navigating businesses through the startup space, his love of his working life on the Isle of Man and finding the right balance for modern-day work-life integration.
The event, which was attended by entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors, also marked a new beginning for the Isle of Man chapter, which this year welcomes seven new members to the group, namely Hazel Alvarado, Steven Day, Leane Harker, Haafizah Hoosen, Jess Le Merle, Elizabeth O’Hanlon, and Carol Taggart.
Each brings important experience to the group from a diverse range of economic sectors including digital and tech, gaming, marketing, ESG, and sustainability.
Alex added: ‘With the team bolstered, the focus for 2024 is to continue to deliver a program of quality events as well as enhanced community engagement.
‘With that, we want to deliver a service startups need to help them in their business journeys so we are open to member and non-member input into what the island needs to see startups excel within and beyond our island borders.
‘Startup Grind’s success has been the amalgamation of all our supporters to date, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the previous and continued support.
Katie said: ‘There is positive activity happening in the local startup space and, whilst funding remains a challenge for many (this is no different from the UK, although the UK has tax incentives), there is also opportunity.
‘We would love for Startup Grind IOM to take a delegation of the island's top startups to the Global Conference in Silicon Valley next year where they would be exposed to unparalleled investor introductions and networking opportunities.’