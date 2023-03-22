There are only two weeks left to go before entries close for online news platform Gef’s 30 Under 30 campaign.
30 Under 30 is an exciting and important campaign and event that celebrates and recognises our island’s exceptional young people and future leaders.
It gives people the opportunity to nominate an inspiring employee, co-worker, friend, family member or even themselves to be selected as one of 30 winners from our island’s most extraordinary young people.
l To submit a nomination or for more information log on to www.30under30.im