By-elections in five different locations across the Isle of Man are set to take place in July.
The elections are being held to fill existing vacancies for membership of the five local authorities in Jurby, Ramsey South, Ballaugh, Douglas Central and Port Erin.
Polling day for contested elections is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, and polling stations will be open from 8am to 8pm.
Nominations to stand for election opened on Thursday, June 5 and close at 1pm on Wednesday, June 18.
For further details and help with queries, you can visit the local authority election web page at https://elections.gov.im/local-authority-elections/