Three staff on the Isle of Man have been appointed to new roles as part of a finance company’s global round of promotions.
Among them is Kay Ormond who has been named Ocorion’s Associate Compliance Manager in the Group Risk and Compliance team.
Ben Steventon and Gary Sherry, who work in the Group Risk and Compliance team and Technology teams respectively, have also been promoted.
Ocorian is a specialist global provider of services to financial institutions, asset managers, corporates and high net worth individuals.
The company’s Isle of Man staff are part of a global team and work with colleagues and clients around the world.
A spokesperson for the firm said that the promotions reflect Ocorian’s dedication to providing an environment for its people to grow their careers.
Gary O’Connor, Isle of Man Managing Director at Ocorian, said: ‘I am tremendously proud of my three colleagues who have received a promotion, and pleased we have rewarded their hard work.
‘We’ve had such a busy year across the business, and I’m eager to see the future successes of not just Kay, Ben and Gary, but the whole team.’
Chantal Free, Chief Executive Officer at Ocorian, said: ‘To be able to promote 178 people at once is a testament to the hard work our colleagues put into being a client centric organisation.
‘Our industry is going through fundamental change, and these promotions recognise the effort that our team has made to innovate, change and unlock new value for our clients.’