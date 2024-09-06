With under two weeks to go until the third Isle of Man Government Conference, members of the business community and public are encouraged to register for the event. Set to take place on September 17 and 18 at the Comis Hotel, a government spokesperson said the event ‘offers a unique platform for business leaders, the public and government officials to connect, collaborate and understand how we can all contribute to a vibrant, secure and sustainable future for the Isle of Man’. Sessions at this year’s event include:
- Round-table workshops on both enhancing the island’s business and economic proposition led by Institute of Directors Isle of Man representatives, Steve Billinghurst (chair) and Richard Slee (marketing) and the role of government services and enhancing service delivery led by Andy Ralphs, chief executive of the Isle of Man Government
- Breakfast presentations and panel question and answer sessions with both the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson.
- An update in the island’s economy and economic development initiatives by the Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston.
- Presentations and panel sessions covering updates around the island’s air and sea connectivity ambitions, including updates from Isle of Man Airport and Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, with the chance for attendees to ask questions.
- Presentations and panel sessions covering the safety and security of the island, including strategy updates on preventing organised crime exploiting free movement at entry points, updates on the island’s immigration services and enforcement as well as discussions around the recently published Inward Migration Incentives and Disincentives report, with the chance for attendees to ask questions
The Conference will also feature sessions on the local economy strategy, government’s AI proposition for the island, UNESCO Biosphere and a presentation from windfarm developers Orsted. Minister for the cabinet office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, said: ‘This year’s event is geared towards the business community and provides an important opportunity to update on and discuss current topics of importance for the island. ‘We have crafted an agenda that combines diverse presentations and question and answer panel sessions, allowing attendees to connect directly with ministers and key speakers, ask important questions and engage in roundtable discussions on key topics.’ Further details about the conference, including a full agenda and a link for free registration are available at: islandplan.im/conference24.