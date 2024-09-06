The Conference will also feature sessions on the local economy strategy, government’s AI proposition for the island, UNESCO Biosphere and a presentation from windfarm developers Orsted. Minister for the cabinet office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, said: ‘This year’s event is geared towards the business community and provides an important opportunity to update on and discuss current topics of importance for the island. ‘We have crafted an agenda that combines diverse presentations and question and answer panel sessions, allowing attendees to connect directly with ministers and key speakers, ask important questions and engage in roundtable discussions on key topics.’ Further details about the conference, including a full agenda and a link for free registration are available at: islandplan.im/conference24.