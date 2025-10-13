‘I think it's a great initiative for us to sponsor. We believe it's important to recognise the hard work that many companies are doing in the island, and being part of it is exciting!’
Those infectiously enthusiastic words are the thoughts of Sal Heddi, managing director of the TopCare Group, speaking about November 20’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence.
It’s not the business’s first venture with AfE having both acted as a sponsor before and walked away winner of the ‘Small and Medium Enterprise of the Year’ award in 2023.
For those of you who don’t know about TopCare, it was established by Sal in 2019 and provides nursing and home care support to adults and children in their own homes from short visits to 24/7 care.
The island company also prides itself in offering training and qualifications to those both within the healthcare profession and people looking for a change of career. So, it’s perfectly apt that it’s sponsoring this year’s ‘Education and Learning Initiative of the Year’ award.
Sal says: ‘We’re involved in the education of healthcare professionals, so we couldn't have chosen a more appropriate category than this one.
‘We believe education and training is critical for all business sectors, and healthcare is no different.
‘What TopCare is aiming to do is raise the standards for health care professionals, to ensure that the Manx community is secure, and better supported with their care needs at home, making sure people are being trained in line with the highest standards of care, as well as providing developmental pathways for those looking for a career in home care.
‘Education and community are at the heart of TopCare’s ethos. By continuing to learn and grow within the healthcare profession, they can make sure those in the community are receiving the highest quality of care that best suits their needs.
‘With our training, we don’t just want to provide the best quality care for residents in the island, we also want to give people in the community opportunities to either advance their knowledge or get involved in the healthcare industry.
‘We want to give people the opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives. So, if someone is looking for a change of career, TopCare is here to train them from scratch to help them become qualified.’
The company offers a number of courses and qualifications, including first aid training, moving and handling, plus Level 3 and Level 5 diplomas in Healthcare, Management and Leadership.
TopCare is at an important stage in its own growth and development and looking forward to soon launching its new website and a brand refresh.
The new website will showcase its portfolio of training courses and make it easier for those needing home care support to understand the extent of the services TopCare provides.
‘We are looking forward to the Awards for Excellence. Last time was fantastic, and I'm sure this year is going to be even better.
‘It's so good to see the talent we have in the Isle of Man coming together. It's a night of celebration and recognition for the whole business community. I love going and being able to support it.’