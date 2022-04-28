Trading alliance’s visit to the island

The British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA) organising a three-day event which will showcase the island to visitors from the UK.

Visitors will experience the best that the Isle of Man has to offer during a three-day business networking event this week.

The event – which runs from today (Wednesday) until Friday – will be the biggest one organised by the island’s chapter of BITA since lockdown.

Chapter chair Brendon Kenny said: ‘We have worked with Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, the Department for Enterprise, and local businesses to create a packed programme which includes golf, networking breakfasts and lunches, tours and a lot more.

‘It’s going to be a truly spectacular event and it will be great to welcome friends old and new to the island again.

‘Visitors will experience first-hand what we have to offer as a tourism destination, and an international business centre, both of which are vital to the island’s economic growth.’

The event begins with a cheese and wine tasting evening, supported by Isle of Man Creamery and The Wine Cellar, at the House of Manannan in Peel.

Guest of honour will be the President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly MLC.

Day two starts at The Claremont Hotel with a breakfast seminar organised by Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce.

Anne-Marie Martin, director of Global Business Networks for the British Chambers of Commerce, will be visiting the island for the first time to present to Chamber and British and Irish Trading Alliance members.

The event, sponsored by Grant Thornton, will also welcome David Corlett, head of external relations at the Cabinet Office, who will complement Anne-Marie’s presentation from an Isle of Man perspective.

Mr Corlett will talk about how the UK’s new trading arrangements apply to the island post-Brexit; potential new opportunities for island businesses, and government’s focus on export as set out in the Island Plan.

Following a journey by electric coach to Bradda Glen there will be a discussion on sustainability, followed by afternoon tea.

The third and final day tees off with a round of golf at Mount Murray, followed by a business networking lunch at the Comis Hotel at Mount Murray with the guest of honour, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer.

He will be joined by VIP guests from the government including Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK and Enterprise Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK, plus representatives from UK businesses.

Mr Kenny added: ‘The Isle of Man chapter always tries to use events to support Manx-based charities, so we are proud to be able to use this occasion to assist three charities dedicated to supporting veterans: Rock 2 Recovery, The Manx Legion Club and Heroes on the Water.’

BITA was founded in 2012 and is a non-profit networking organisation that encourages its members to build relationships to generate business through educational and social events held in the UK, Ireland and Isle of Man.

The organisation has regional Chapters across the British Isles, including the Isle of Man Chapter which was launched in 2018.