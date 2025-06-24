A popular noodle takeaway in Castletown insists a poor hygiene report ‘has not compromised food safety’.
As reported last week, 11 food businesses in the island received low hygiene scores during inspections carried out between July 2024 and May 2025, according to data released under a Freedom of Information request.
Each of the premises was given a score of one under the England and Wales Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) scale, which ranges from zero to five. A score of one indicates that major improvement is necessary.
In all cases, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) issued informal action and advice, including written warnings.
Among those handed a poor report was Time Out in Arbory Street. It received a similarly poor inspection in 2024 but there has been no improvement after the inspection in January 2025.
Time Out also has an outlet in Douglas city centre which has not been the subject of a poor inspection.
But the owners have since taken to social media to reach out to customers.
They said: ‘Time Out in Castletown was recently subject to a routine inspection by the Department of Environmental Health and received a lower-than-expected score. Please rest assured that none of these issues compromise food safety.
‘We sincerely appreciate your feedback. The inspection highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in record-keeping, documentation, and maintenance rather than food hygiene and quality.’
The owners said the inspection highlighted other minor issues and they are taking ‘immediate steps’ to address’ them.
They said: ‘During the inspection, minor issues such as damaged flooring, shelves, blue roll dispensers, and wall hygiene stickers/reminders were identified.
‘We have addressed these promptly through repairs or replacements to ensure a safe, hygienic, and well-maintained workspace.
‘We are taking immediate steps to address all concerns, including a transition to digital systems for cleanliness and safety checks. Additionally, any damaged fixtures have been repaired or replaced to ensure a safe and well-maintained environment.
‘We remain fully committed to doing better and maintaining the high standards you expect from us. Thank you for your continued support and trust.’
Among those inspected were the Convenience Shopping Centre, Douglas (inspected 19 February 2025), Noa at Market Hall Limited, Douglas (4 April 2025), Chengdu Impression Chinese Restaurant, Douglas (1 November 2024), and Union Mills Football Club, Strang (4 October 2024).
Also included were Delissimo in Onchan, Babbages Bistro in Ramsey, and the Court Café, also in Ramsey.
Café Delight in Douglas, Ellan Vannin Fuels in Laxey and JR Riley Ltd at Riley’s Garden Centre were also listed.
DEFA confirmed that a further 10 businesses were inspected during the same period, but details were withheld under Section 31 of the Freedom of Information Act.
The inspections come against the backdrop of stalled plans to introduce a formal food hygiene rating scheme in the Isle of Man. Environment Minister Clare Barber recently told Tynwald that the scheme would no longer proceed due to resource constraints.
Instead, DEFA will pursue a ‘food safety assurance programme’ focused on education, workshops, and targeted inspections. A pilot involving remote assessments of 60 premises is also planned. However, there are currently no plans to publish inspection outcomes or issue formal scores under the FHRS system.