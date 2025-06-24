The Deep South Music Festival is now well underway in Port Erin following a delayed opening weekend.
The festival was originally due to start on June 14 at Port Erin beach with the musical acts Nigel Brown and the ‘Heinrich Manoeuvre’, but the opening weekend had to be postponed due to severe weather conditions.
A week later, the sunshine allowed the festival to get underway with Eugene Wilson opening and ‘Looney and the Vikings’ playing well into the night.
A spokesperson from the Deep South Music Festival commented: ‘Nights like that are few and far between - it was a summer solstice Isle of Man style!
‘Congratulations to everyone who basked in the beautiful cocktail of the evening sun and enjoyed the wonderful music that was being played out.
‘Eugene started the evening as only he can, the seasoned musician encouraging the audience to participate and singalong on this glorious summer evening on the Manx Rivera.
‘Then up stepped Dan along with the Vikings to take us to another level of live summer festival music.
‘It will be a memory that will live with us into the echelon’s of the golden Autumn months ahead and a reminder that we clearly do not have enough nights like these.’
Next up on the stage will be Leo Dixon and ‘Blue Vannin’ on Saturday (June 28), followed by Eoin Molyneux and ‘Ed Miller Band’ on July 5.
The following weekend will then be the Port Erin Beach Festival, which will see a number of acts take to the stage on both Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12, including ‘Brace Brace’, John Gregory, Mike Roberts and the ‘Red Hot Chilli Yessirs’.
Two acts will then perform every Saturday until August 30, including the likes of ‘Biskee Brisht’, ‘Sunset Jet’, Joe McGuigan and ‘Crawlboard’.