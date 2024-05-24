Robinson’s are inviting customers to try out the craft of flowering arranging with a new concept at its floristry centre in Braddan.
The 'Flower Bar' has been designed to allow people to create their own custom bouquets or arrangements.
It also marks the floristry centre’s 10th anniversary since its opening in April 2014.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘This concept offers a curated selection of individually priced flowers beautifully displayed for customers to peruse.
‘From vibrant roses to delicate peonies, its diverse and seasonal range ensures there is something for every taste and occasion.
‘Customers have the freedom to handpick their favourite florals, priced individually by the stem, allowing them to craft bespoke arrangements tailored to their preferences and budget.
‘Whether they are looking to create a stunning centrepiece for a special event or simply brighten up their home, the possibilities are endless.
‘And for those seeking guidance or inspiration, the floristry centre’s expert florists are on hand to help and advice.
‘Whether customers are dropping by during their lunch break or looking for a creative outlet on an afternoon, they can stop by anytime to build their own bouquet or arrangement.’ For those who prefer a professionally arranged and wrapped bouquet, the floristry centre also offers a gift wrapping and presentation service.
Customers simply handpick their favourite blooms and let the floristry team take care of the rest.
The Flower Bar will operate on a walk-in basis during the centre’s business hours of 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.
The Floristry Centre also houses a collection of pre-designed arrangements, gifts, and floral accessories.
Many of the gifts in store are locally-made treats, such as Davison’s Chocolates, Wick’d and Breeze Candles.
The centre also stocks Manx-grown flowers from Lynden Nurseries in Crosby whilst in season.